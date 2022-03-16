KUALA LUMPUR – Details on the special RM10,000 Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal will be made by the managers of the retirement fund soon.

Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the EPF will also be announcing special measures to overcome the depleting retirement funds of its members.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has finally agreed to allow the special RM10,000 EPF withdrawal.

He said, based on a thorough research and studies during the recovery phase of the pandemic, some of the Keluarga Malaysia are still affected by the pandemic in terms of economic, loss of income and they are in the midst of rebuilding their lives.

“The government listens, study and review all requests of withdrawing the EPF savings. Therefore, today, the Government agreed to allow the special RM10,000 EPF withdrawal,” he said in a special news conference today. -MalaysiaGazette

