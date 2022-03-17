By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The UMNO Youth will be submitting a motion for the amendment of party constitution to only hold party election after each General Election (GE).

The constitution could be amended following the footsteps of Barisan Nasional (BN) component party, MCA.

According to the UMNO Youth Chief, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, the proposal was needed to avoid any attempts to create chaos in the party and weaken the unity and strength of UMNO.

“Our component partner, MCA had amended their party constitution, where, election will only be held each time after the GE,” he said during the UMNO Youth Conference in conjunction with the UMNO General Assembly (PAU) 2021 today.

He also advised the members of the youth wing to not be influenced by the endeavours of certain quarters who are forcing the party to hold its election as soon as possible.

He said, many Youth leaders would be changed due to their age limit if the party election is held before the General Election.

“With a short span of time, would we be able to reform a new group of leaders with enough of experience and strength to face the war?

“Do not be drowned in the waves of party election and plan movements to topple each other.

“Remember, if our ship sinks for the second time, the position in the party would be worthless,” he said.

Dr Asyraf urged the UMNO Youth to be ready as they will be going to the battle soon and the GE would be more challenging this round. The oppositions would be using old and new slanders to fight them. -MalaysiaGazette

