By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – The Sessions Court was told that the hot water that was poured on Bella, the Down Syndrome girl was poured from a flask.

The fifth prosecution witness, Yasmin Nahar Mahmood testified during the final cross-examination session by the defence counsel of Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, the founder of Rumah Bonda today.

According to lawyer, Hafidzah Hassan, the police report stated that the incident happened on 27 August 2021, when the main witness was in the condominium where the alleged abuse took place.

Lawyer: I suggest that Yasmin did not give any other testimony to the police, other than those in the condominium?

Yasmin: Agree.

Lawyer: Do you agree that while in the condominium, Yasmin and everyone else told the investigator that the hot water spilled (on Bella’s body)?

Yasmin: Agree.

Lawyer: Yasmin gave testimony in the condominium that the water from the water flask spilled on Bella, agree?

Yasmin: Agree.

Lawyer: So, at that time, what was told to the investigator, the spill (hot water) was from the flask behind, near the laundry?

Yasmin: Agree.

Lawyer: Do you agree, it was the flask, not only Cuckoo?

Yasmin: Agree.

Lawyer: I suggest to you that, the investigator then went upstairs and seized the flask.

Yasmin: Agree.

Earlier, Yasmin told the court that the wounds on Bella’s body was caused by the hot water taken from the Cuckoo water dispenser and poured on her.

Meanwhile, during the re-examination session by the prosecutor, Yasmin was asked about the cloth that was used to gag Bella when she was abused.

The witness told Deputy Public Prosecutor, Zahida Zakaria that she has thrown the cloth away because she was afraid to be reprimanded by Siti Bainun.

Prosecutor: The cloth that was used to be stuffed into Bella’s mouth. Why didn’t you tell the police?

Witness: Because the cloth was inserted into Bella’s mouth, the cloth stinks. And the cloth was thrown away.

Prosecutor: There are two things there. One, you did not show, another, you didn’t tell. When you were with the police, you didn’t tell them about the cloth used to gag her mouth?

Witness: No.

Prosecutor: Why didn’t you tell? Were you afraid? What were you afraid of, Yasmin?

Witness: I was afraid that Bainun would find out, because Bainun had already ordered me not to tell anything. If I tell, I was afraid that Bainun would be angry.

The case before Judge Izralizam Sanusi will resume tomorrow.

The Founder of Rumah Bonda, Siti Bainun, 30, pleaded not guilty on two counts of charges of neglect and abuse of the Down Syndrome girl, Bella, to the extent of the victim suffering from physical and emotional injuries.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child’s Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail or RM50,000 in fine or both upon conviction. -MalaysiaGazette

