KUALA LUMPUR – The police arrested a Perodua Myvi driver who caused an accident involving four other vehicles at Kilometre 243.3 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound on Sunday (5 June).

The Seremban District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Nanda Maarof said, the 28-year-old driver was tested positive of drug in his urine test.

“The crash caused the Toyota Avanza to lose control and turned several times and skidded to the left lane and hit two other vehicles, a Proton Saga driven by a 40 years old woman and a Proton Persona driven by a 35 years old man,” he said in a statement today.

The Myvi driver has been remanded for four days beginning Monday (6 June). He is being investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same act.

The footage of the accident at 10.40 am yesterday (5 June) involving five vehicles went viral in the social media today.

Another video showing a group of motorcyclists at the location finding a bottle containing illegal substance also went viral. -MalaysiaGazette