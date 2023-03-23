Self-love is a term that is often thrown around in the world of personal development, but what does it really mean? To me, self-love is about accepting and loving yourself just the way you are, flaws and all. It means treating yourself with kindness, compassion, and respect. It means understanding that you are worthy of love and belonging, just by virtue of being alive.

Self-love is not something that comes easily to many of us. We live in a world that is constantly telling us that we are not good enough, that we need to be thinner, smarter, richer, more successful. It can be hard to silence that inner critic and embrace ourselves fully.

That’s where Ho’oponopono comes in. Ho’oponopono is a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness. It involves saying four simple phrases: “I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.” These phrases are said to yourself, as a way of healing and clearing any negative emotions that may be holding you back.

When I first heard about Ho’oponopono, I was skeptical. How could saying these four phrases to myself make any difference in my life? But as I began to practice it regularly, I started to notice a shift. I became more patient and compassionate with myself. I stopped beating myself up for mistakes and failures. I began to see myself as deserving of love and respect, just as I am.

Self-love and Ho’oponopono are deeply connected because they both require us to shift our mindset. We have to let go of the idea that we are not good enough, that we need to be perfect, and instead embrace ourselves with love and acceptance. When we say “I’m sorry” and “Please forgive me” to ourselves, we are acknowledging that we are human and that we make mistakes. We are also taking responsibility for our own healing and growth.

Saying “Thank you” and “I love you” to ourselves is a powerful act of self-love. It’s a way of reminding ourselves that we are worthy of love and that we have value. It’s a way of acknowledging all the good things about ourselves, even when it’s hard to see them.

In conclusion, self-love is about accepting and loving ourselves just the way we are. It’s about treating ourselves with kindness, compassion, and respect. Ho’oponopono is a powerful tool for cultivating self-love because it helps us to shift our mindset and let go of negative emotions that may be holding us back. When we say “I’m sorry,” “Please forgive me,” “Thank you,” and “I love you” to ourselves, we are practicing self-love and allowing ourselves to heal and grow.

I hope this personal piece resonates with some of you, if there is anything I can say for a start is – to take it a day at a time, and be kind to your body, your mind, and your heart. Love yourself, Bless yourself, Forgive yourself, and Thank yourself, you have made it this far.

Till the next, Kerina K