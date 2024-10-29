If you’re a fan of thought-provoking theatre, let me introduce you to Next to Normal, a heart-wrenching, yet incredibly hopeful musical that’s bound to leave an impact. But what makes this production extra special? It’s the genius behind the scenes—award-winning director Dominic Lucien Luk. If you haven’t heard his name yet, you’re in for a treat because Dominic is nothing short of a visionary in the Malaysian theatre scene, and this show is set to be one of his most moving projects yet.

Monday Show Entertainment is bringing Next to Normal to the stage this November, with a raw and relatable story about mental health, family dynamics, and the battles we don’t always see on the surface. But with Dominic at the helm, expect more than just a night at the theatre—you’ll be taken on an emotional rollercoaster that’ll have you reflecting on your own life, relationships, and struggles long after you leave the theatre.

Save the Dates

Here’s when you can catch the show:

● November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 @ 8:45 PM

● November 10, 17, 24 @ 3:45 PM

Tickets are available for RM95, or bring your friends and get them for RM85 when you buy four together. Plus, don’t forget about the mid-week specials on November 13 and 20, with tickets priced at just RM70! You can book them on

[CloudJoi](https://www.cloudjoi.com/shows/2431-next-to-normal), but hurry, because these are going to sell fast!

Why Dominic Chose Next to Normal—And Why You Should Too

When Dominic Lucien Luk chooses to direct a piece, you know it’s going to be something extraordinary. This isn’t just any musical; it’s a deeply emotional exploration of mental illness, family struggles, and the quest for “normal” in a world that’s anything but. In Dominic’s words, “Next to Normal tackles mental health in a way that feels incredibly real, showing how it affects not just one person but an entire family. It’s a story that resonates on so many levels.”

With over 20 years of experience, Dominic’s approach to theatre is all about storytelling that connects with audiences. He’s known for creating environments where actors can dig deep into their characters, and *Next to Normal* is no exception. Dominic is passionate about ensuring his cast connects with their roles on an emotional level, and under his guidance, they’ll deliver performances that are nothing short of breathtaking. His past works like FAME, Avenue Q, Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Once On This Island have left audiences captivated—and Next to Normal promises to do the same, if not more.

Dominic’s vision for this production is to not just entertain, but also to start conversations about mental health, something that’s still too often brushed under the rug. He understands the delicate balance of portraying the gravity of mental illness while also infusing hope and light where it’s needed. “Healing isn’t linear,” Dominic says, “and I want the audience to walk away with that understanding.”

Meet the Cast—And the Talent Behind It

Dominic’s cast is stacked with talent, each actor handpicked to bring these complex characters to life:

● Swarna Naidu as Diana

● Dennis Lee as Dan

● Zickry, Phraveen Arikiah, Megan Chng, Jessica Teh, Wilson Chin, and Abner Goh

With Dominic’s direction, this cast is set to deliver performances that will be raw, real, and unforgettable. His focus on ensemble work and emotional connection will shine through in every scene, making sure you don’t just watch this show—you feel it.

A Director with a Deep Understanding of the Craft

Dominic Lucien Luk isn’t just a director—he’s a storyteller, a teacher, and a changemaker in the world of Malaysian theatre. With a career that spans Malaysia, Singapore, the U.S., and more, he brings a global perspective to every production he touches. He co-founded the Monday Show School of Musical Theatre, which is now Malaysia’s top institution for musical theatre training, shaping the next generation of performers. His dedication to the craft earned him the prestigious Boh Cameronian Arts Award for Best Director in 2023.

But what makes Dominic truly stand out is his ability to take on challenging material with sensitivity and authenticity. When it comes to a complex show like Next to Normal, which deals with topics like bipolar disorder, grief, and trauma, Dominic has taken great care to ensure that the portrayal of mental health is both accurate and respectful. He’s even brought on a clinical psychiatrist, Dr. Joel Low, to advise on the production and provide insight into these sensitive subjects.

Dominic’s thoughtful, human-centric approach to directing shines through in every aspect of the show. He’s not just interested in putting on a performance; he’s committed to telling a story that has a lasting impact on the audience.

Why You Can’t Miss This Show

Whether you’re a theatre regular or someone who’s looking to experience a production that will challenge, move, and inspire you, Next to Normal is the one to watch. With Dominic Lucien Luk at the helm, this isn’t just another musical—it’s an exploration of the human condition, filled with powerful music, emotional depth, and a message that we all need to hear.

So, don’t wait. Get your tickets, gather your friends, and get ready for an unforgettable night of theatre. Trust me, you won’t want to miss what Dominic and his incredible cast have in store for you.

I’ll see you there, feeling all the feels! Kerina K