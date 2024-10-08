Did you know that each of us has this inner guide called the ego? It’s like having a personal coach inside our heads, but it can either be a supportive mentor or a bit of a troublemaker. Let me share this story with you, weaving in the threads of awareness and mindfulness.

Imagine your ego as a constant companion, whispering in your ear. The healthy ego is like a mindful friend. It’s the voice that appreciates your abilities, acknowledges your worth, and cheers for you when you succeed. When you achieve something, the healthy ego gently nudges you to be aware of the effort you put in, saying, “Well done! Your hard work paid off, and you should feel proud.”

Now, the unhealthy ego is the trickier one. It tends to stir things up. It might make you believe you’re never good enough or lead you to compare yourself to others unnecessarily. It can create drama where there doesn’t need to be any. Mindfulness is like the flashlight that helps you spot these patterns.

Let me illustrate with an example. You just aced a test. A healthy ego would acknowledge your success mindfully, appreciating the effort and perhaps using it as motivation for future endeavors. On the other hand, an unhealthy ego might turn this achievement into a contest, thinking, “I’m so much smarter than everyone else,” or, conversely, “I hope nobody finds out I got lucky.”

Being aware of these thoughts and emotions is where mindfulness comes in. It’s like being in tune with your own mind, observing these ego-driven reactions without getting completely swept away by them. Mindfulness helps you find balance.

Striking that balance means appreciating your achievements without letting them define your entire self-worth. It’s about recognizing the healthy ego’s cheers but not letting them turn into arrogance. And it’s about being mindful of the unhealthy ego’s attempts to create unnecessary competition or self-doubt.

In the story of your life, let your awareness be the compass that guides you through the twists and turns of the ego. Be mindful of its whispers, keep the healthy ego as your supportive ally, and gently redirect the unhealthy ego towards a more positive path. After all, the most empowering stories often involve a hero who is aware, mindful, and in control of their own narrative.

Till then, Kerina K