You Are Not Alone Single Parents, I Am With You

Being a single parent in Malaysia is one of the toughest jobs anyone can have. As a single parent myself, I understand the daily struggles of managing work and finding affordable childcare in a high-cost-of-living environment with limited resources and help.

One of the biggest challenges I faced as a single parent was finding affordable childcare. Daycare centers and nannies can be very expensive, and it’s not always easy to find someone trustworthy to take care of your child. I often had to rely on family and friends for help, which could be a source of stress and guilt.

Another challenge I faced was balancing my work responsibilities with my parenting responsibilities. As a single parent, I had to be available for my child at all times, which sometimes meant juggling my work schedule or working from home. It was a constant struggle to make ends meet and provide for my child while also making sure I didn’t lose my job.

The lack of support for single parents in Malaysia can also be a significant challenge. There are limited resources available, and the ones that do exist can be difficult to access. It can be isolating and lonely, feeling like you’re alone with no one to turn to for help.

Despite the challenges, being a single parent has also taught me valuable lessons. I’ve learned to be resourceful and creative in finding solutions to problems. I’ve also learned to appreciate the small moments, the times when my child smiles or laughs, and the moments we spend together.

To any single parent in Malaysia going through a similar situation, I want you to know that you’re not alone. It’s okay to ask for help, and it’s okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes. You’re doing the best you can for your child, and that’s all that matters. Keep pushing through, and know that there are people out there who understand and support you.

Till Next Time, Kerina K