The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transported six dead people from Kafr Dan, at least three of them from a “targeted house”.

The Israeli army said troops “encircled a structure used” by Palestinian, killing four “during exchanges of fire” and injuring “additional ones”, while an Israeli air force helicopter “struck the area of the structure”.

The statement added that soldiers had found weapons “and a vehicle containing numerous explosives”.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has experienced a surge in violence for more than a year, but especially since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

At least 542 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since the Gaza war broke out, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures. – Agency