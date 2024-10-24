The boat was carrying 64 men, 62 women and 20 children when it landed in Pantai Labu town in North Sumatra province, local official Muhammad Faisal Nasution told AFP.

The refugees were taken to a temporary shelter at a local district office where they will await transfer.

“Many of the refugees, especially the children, looked hungry and were without proper clothing. The locals gave them clothes. The local community also provided food, like eggs and rice,” said Nasution.

He said they were waiting for further instructions from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on their relocation.

Protection associate for UNHCR in Indonesia Faisal Rahman said a team was at the site to assist the refugees.

The landing comes as another group of more than 100 Rohingya languish a mile (1.6 kilometres) off the coast of southern Aceh, which borders North Sumatra. UNHCR said their rescue was planned on Thursday.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and says it cannot be compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, calling instead on neighbouring countries to share the burden and resettle Rohingya who arrive on its shores.

Many Acehnese, who themselves have memories of decades of bloody conflict, are sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims.

But others say their patience has been tested, claiming the Rohingya consume scarce resources and occasionally come into conflict with locals.

In December 2023, hundreds of students forced the relocation of more than 100 Rohingya refugees, storming a function hall in Aceh where they were sheltering and kicking their belongings. – AFP