One 45-year-old woman drowned in the suburb of Andheri, a municipal official told AFP.

Two labourers were also killed after being struck by lightning in the city of Kalyan, around 40 kilometres outside Mumbai, while another woman drowned near a waterfall in Khopoli, according to local media reports.

Schools were ordered shut on Thursday and municipal authorities called on residents to avoid leaving their homes if possible.

Water on local railway tracks caused trains to be delayed and run at “cautious speeds” on Wednesday night.

“As the water recedes, the train will continue its journey to your destination,” India’s central railway said in a post on X. – AFP