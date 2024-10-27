KUALA LUMPUR – Partnership between Eastwood Park Limited (EP), training service provider from UK together with BECTA Training Academy Sdn. Bhd. (BECTA) and National Integrated College (NIC) will be seen as an opportunity to strengthen biomedical engineering and medical devices development in Malaysia and UK.

Chief Executive Officer of Eastwood Park, John Thatcher said, the collaboration will integrate aspects of education and biomedical technology development, thus helping to boost those sectors.

He explained that such collaboration is not much different from the usual in Eastwood Park since 55 year of its establishment.

The partnership, he added, includes education institutional and also with technology companies around the globe.

“We can learn from the experience of both institutions, BECTA or NIC, but also assist their respective organizations to grow and move forward in the future,” he told MG at the sideline of Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2024, KLCC today.

Thatcher has presented the paperwork focusing on Building A Competent Healthcare Engineering Workforce : Enhancing Public Health and Epidemiological Outcomes Through Technical Standards.

Meanwhile, in his presentation, he emphasizes on how to build work confidence among biomedical technolgy industry and facilities, not only in training aspect alone and the importance to build skills rapidly and safely in the work environment.

In the meantime, when asked about the potential of biomedical engineering and medical devices in this country, Thatcher expressed confidence that Malaysia will have local companies capable of producing their own medical products in the near future.

He said, Malaysian companies in biomedical engineering are growing tremendously supported by the huge opportunities in terms of innovation and product manufacturing in this country. – MalaysiaGazette