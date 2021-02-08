By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 3,100 new Covid-19 positive cases and 24 Covid-19 deaths today.

The latest data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed that from the amount, 3,099 were local infections and one case was imported.

According to MOH, the country is currently having 51,977 active Covid-19 cases now.

282 patients have been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where 134 required respiratory support.

Sadly, it also said that 24 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the disease today and the figure is the highest daily Covid-19 death recorded in the country to date. Thus, Malaysia has a cumulative of 896 Covid-19 deaths now.

Meanwhile, 2,340 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and the total patients who have fully recovered from the disease in the country is 192,679 cases. –MalaysiaGazette