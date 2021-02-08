PUTRAJAYA – The Health Ministry (MOH) is carrying out the procurement of ‘low dead-volume’ syringes, needed to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine injections, with local and foreign companies, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said this type of syringe was needed and appropriate for the vaccine because it could avoid wastage and maximise the number of doses to be given, especially in the first phase of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme which will begin on Feb 26.

“The vaccine should be administered carefully because we need to avoid wastage and this syringe also meets the specifications requested by the Pfizer company,” he told reporters after receiving a contribution of 1,000,000 personal protective equipment from Eu Smart Solution Holdings Sdn Bhd, here, today.