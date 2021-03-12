By Malinda Abdul Malik

IPOH – Legal actions, including the Sedition Act awaits individuals who demonstrate against the court decision over the use of the word ‘Allah’.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the police will not compromise with the organiser or participants of the protest who insist with their agenda to run a street protest over their dissatisfaction with the court decision.

According to Abdul Hamid, the public need to respect the decision as it was made according to the Constitution.

“If we don’t respect the court decision, the country will be ruined. We must remember that the court is given the freedom to decide on what is right according to the Constitution.

“It is unfair if we want the court to decide according to our wish. If you are dissatisfied, you may make an appeal or bring it to the Parliament. Make a law but not go to the streets.

“I would like to advice and warn them not to continue with their wish to do the street protest. But, if they remain stubborn, we will take actions according to the existing law, including the Sedition Act,” he said.

According to him, he does not wish to use the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to control the demonstration as they are needed to break the Covid-19 chain.

“I need a lot of manpower to mend the roadblocks following the Covid-19 pandemic and I do not wish to position FRU there to control the demonstration,” said Abdul Hamid.

Yesterday, the UMNO Supreme Council, Datuk Razlan Rafii said that Muslims are ready to go to the streets if the government fail to act following the High Court decision of allowing non-Muslims to use the word ‘Allah’.

He said, the decision was made after the leaders from the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin have failed in taking drastic actions by filing an appeal on the court’s decision.

“Muslims are ready to go to the streets to teach the government a lesson if the government fails to take action. Muslims are ready to go to the street to defend this sacred word,” said Razlan. –MalaysiaGazette

