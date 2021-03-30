KUALA LUMPUR – “Although I am an angler, I have never used frog as a bait.

“Some people say that it is a sin and I do not eat frog even if it is cooked in three flavours,” said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a Facebook post today.

The President’s of UMNO’s social media post is believed to be linked to the party-hopping issue in the country.

Ahmad Zahid said that he wanted to share information about frogs after an angler complained that the exotic creature is getting more expensive.

Perhaps, that is the reason why many frogs are in the market since last year, he jested.

“You need to understand. Those are not wild frogs. They are reared. Those frogs are reared by certain bosses. Perhaps many do not understand that those reared frogs fetch high value in the market? There are many uses for those frogs.

“Besides jumping around, the frogs are bought for fishing. Some anglers use frogs as baits to catch fish,” he said.

According to the Member of Parliament of Bagan, the live frogs are more effective compared to fake frogs in tricking the fish.

“The frogs are also exotic food source for certain people. For the Muslims, eating amphibious animals, including frogs and softshell turtles,” he said.

During the UMNO General Assembly 2020 (PAU 2020) last Sunday, the party-hopping issue was among the main focus of most representatives and they are likened to frogs. –MalaysiaGazette