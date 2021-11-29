By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – 29 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded as of last midnight (28 November 2021). With the increment, the Covid-19 death toll has increased to 30,309 cases.

According to the https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/, six of the deaths yesterday were Brought in Dead (BID).

6,130 Covid-19 patients have passed away prior to reaching the health facilities to date.

Based on the data uploaded to the GitHub https://github.com/MoH-Malaysia of the Ministry of Health (MOH), seven Covid-19 deaths yesterday were reported in Perak, six cases each in Kedah and Kelantan. Meanwhile, Johor, Pahang, Sabah, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur recorded two deaths each. – MalaysiaGazette

