By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court allowed RM50,000 bail on the Sakai Gang chief along with two sureties while waiting for his trial in March next year.

The Rosli Sahak, the Sakai Gang chief who was implicated with organised crime was arrested and charged for cases under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The request was filed by his defence counsel, Datuk Sheelan Arjunan who applied for bail as his client pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah who made the ruling also imposed several other additional terms, including ordering Rosli to surrender his passport to the court and report himself to his nearest police station every week. He is also not allowed to disturb the prosecution witnesses of the case.

Sheelan, when speaking to MalaysiaGazette said that the full trial will take place before Justice Collin on 1 March next year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Maryam Jamielah Manaff, Nur Ainaa Ridzwan and Rajdeep Singh Bhupinder Singh are handling the prosecution.

In September this year, 22 men, including Rosli pleaded not guilty at the High Court for joining Sakai Gang Organised Criminal Group since six years ago.

All suspects, including Rosli claimed trial after the charges were read to them in Bahasa Melayu and Tamil before Collin.

All the accused who are aged between 18 and 47 years-old were charged for committing the offence at the Sri Selangor Flat in Kuala Lumpur between January 2015 and Jun 2020.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code which is punishable under the same section that carries the imprisonment of up to 20 years upon conviction.

In June 2020, the media reported that the police had successfully toppled the Sakai Gang.

The group had been actively committing crime since 2012 in the capital city and was led by a 47-years-old local man known as Sakai.

The Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said that the group had an estimation of 50 members. -MalaysiaGazette