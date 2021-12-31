By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The three suspects of the murder case of a man found at Jalan Ampang on Tuesday have been arrested by the police.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department, SAC Saiful Annuar Yusof, the local suspects between the age of 28 and 32 years-old were arrested on Wednesday.

The main suspect was arrested at 1.00 pm yesterday by the D9 Division of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Criminal Investigation Department.

According to Saiful Annuar, the witness of the event saw the deceased being assaulted by the three suspects.

“On 29 December 2021 at around 1.03 am, the Dang Wangi District Police received an information about a male citizen lying unconscious with his head bleeding at Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

“Early investigation at the scene found that the witness saw the man being assaulted by three male citizens on 28 December 2021 at about 6.00 pm,” he said.

The 33-years-old main suspect was remanded until 31 December, meanwhile, two other suspects were remanded for seven days until 5 January 2022.

Saiful Annuar said that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty. -MalaysiaGazette