By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 14 percent or 17 out of 122 Omicron variant Covid-19 cases did not have vaccination history.

According to the Minister of Health, the data as of 4 January 2022 showed that 12 out of 17 of them were among the umrah pilgrims.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said, he is investigating the 12 pilgrims on why they did not take Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will check first. We are investigating because we just received this data,” he said during a news conference, showing the non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) on the umrah pilgrimage travel.

However, Khairy said, he would hold a discussion with the umrah agents on the latest information.

“From the latest 72 cases today, 59 of them were from Saudi Arabia,” he added.

With the latest figure, the cumulative Omicron cases in the country has shifted to 245 cases. -MalaysiaGazette

