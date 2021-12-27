By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – Penang has recorded two Omicron infections involving two individuals who returned from Saudi Arabia after performing their umrah.

The Penang Agro-tech and Food Safety, Rural and Health Exco, Dr Norlela Ariffin said that the two individuals were tested positive of the Omicron Covid-19 variant on 16 and 17 December.

“Both of them are under the category one status, asymptomatic and are currently admitted into the hospital for observation.

“The public are urged to postpone visiting their friends and relatives who just returned from abroad, in line with the recommendation of the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin,” she said when contacted today.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar emphasized earlier that all travellers who returned from Saudi Arabia must wear digital trackers to ensure that they observe the standard operating procedures of home quarantine.

The decision was made after 49 Omicron cases were detected and 30 of them involved those who returned from umrah.

He said, most of the individuals were allowed to do home quarantine, however, they did not obey the order.

Some of them also accepted visitors during the quarantine period. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Omicron: No large-scale X’mas, New Year celebrations

Another Omicron case detected in Malaysia

First Omicron case in Malaysia from South African student