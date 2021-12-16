By Haslina AR Kamaludin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health announced several measures to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Malaysia.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that among the measures include not allowing any large-scale Christmas or New Year celebrations.

Nevertheless, small celebrations such as those with family members can be held.

“You’re allowed to meet family members, relatives and friends, but you need to do Covid-19 self-test first.

“We don’t want the number of cases to increase with celebrations,” he said during a news conference at the Parliament today.

Among the preventive measures include, travellers returning from United Kingdom must do self-test every day throughout their quarantine period.

“The result must be reported to the MySejahtera application every day.

“Seven days for those who completed their vaccination, 10 days for those who did not complete their vaccination,” he said.

Besides that, more countries will be listed under high-risk countries.

“Today, Nigeria is in the list due to the latest Omicron case and a special digital surveillance band will be put on every traveller from that country throughout their quarantine period.

“The mega vaccination centres will also be reopened to speed up the booster dose programme.

“This measure will begin in the Klang Valley,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

First Omicron case in Malaysia from South African student

No Omicron variant in Malaysia – MOH

Omicron variant is nearing Malaysia – Dr Noor Azmi

B.1.1.529 variant detected, Malaysians forbidden from travelling to Africa