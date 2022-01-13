By Reza A Hamid

ALOR GAJAH – Husband and wife civil servants who are also anti-vaxxers have been arrested by the police on Tuesday for buying fake Covid-19 vaccination digital certificates.

The Alor Gajah District Police Chief, Superintendent Arshad Abu said, the 38 years-old man and his 33 years-old wife were arrested along with their friend, a 58 years-old man who was also the middleman to the seller of the certs. They bought the certs at RM500 each.

The trio, who are office mates were arrested after they were instructed to go to the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD).

According to Arshad, the arrest was made after the suspects’ department suspected that two of the staff had fake digital Covid-19 certificates on their MySejahtera.

“To ensure the information, the complainant sent a letter to the Rembia Health Clinic on 31 December 2021 before the clinic verified that the duo did not receive any vaccine on 5 January.

“Acting on the information, a team of police from the Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department arrested the three suspects after they were ordered to go to the UPD at 4.00 pm on Tuesday,” he said in a statement today.

Further investigation found that the couple was also involved in an anti-vaxxers group for lodging police report and refused to get their vaccination last year.

“After interrogation, they confessed that they bought the fake vaccine certs to facilitate their daily dwellings and to get the government bonus as the civil servants must be fully vaccinated to be eligible for the bonus.

“The couple also confessed to buying and downloading the fake vaccine certificate through a middle man who is also the man’s office mate. The 58 years-old man was also arrested,” he said.

He added, the 58 years-old male suspect has genuine vaccination certificate. He confessed to selling the fake certs at RM500 each to the couple and he said that he got the certs from Vnilai, a suspect who is still at large.

“The three suspects have been remanded for three days and the case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

