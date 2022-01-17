By Shawaliah Hadir

SHAH ALAM – A polyclinic at Gombak was raided after they were found to sell Covid-19 digital vaccination certificated to anti-vaxxers at RM3,000.

Selangor Police Chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that the mastermind was a local medical practitioner.

According to him, a raid was conducted after a short messaging text went viral in the WhatsApp stating that the clinic offers vaccination registration service in MySejahtera without administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The clinic is one of the vaccination facilities entrusted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to vaccinate the people.

“Based on that information, the police raided a polyclinic at Gombak last Friday.

“We confiscated a computer believed to be used to fill in data of individuals in the MySejahtera system.

“Inspection on the seized laptop found that 5,601 patients have been registered as vaccine recipients in the MySejahtera system,” he said in a news conference today.

Arjunaidi said, the police are identifying the number of individuals that have been registered but not given the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said, the owner of the clinic and six employees aged between 20 and 35 have been arrested.

Investigation also found that the clinic was selling the vaccination certs at RM3,000 earlier but it was then reduced to RM500 after facing some competitions.

The case is investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Husband, wife buy fake vax certs to enjoy govt bonus

Several individuals offer to assist in fake vaccination certs probe

Remand on doctor suspected of selling fake vaccination certs extended

Terengganu govt monitoring if civil servants have fake vaccine certificates

Doctor arrested for issuing 1,900 fake vaccination certs