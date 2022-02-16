By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Tan Sri Noh Omar did not agree with the way Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attacked the court cluster as a tactic for the Johor state election.

The UMNO Supreme Council Member also questioned the relation of the court cluster with the Johor election to the extent that they haunt the Chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and the President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“Without losing my respect to Tun M and Muhyiddin, I don’t agree with they way of them using the tactic of attacking the court cluster in conjunction with the Johor state election.

“The court cases involving the leaders of UMNO are ongoing and none of the case was closed although the Prime Minister is from UMNO.

“Don’t they have anymore capital? Talking about the court cluster, the cases are ongoing and there is no political meddling,” he said in a Facebook post today, commenting on the statement made by Dr. Mahathir and Muhyiddin yesterday who attacked the court cluster to ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) does not win the Johor election.

In his statement, Dr Mahathir alleged that the Johor state election is a measure to strengthen the position of the court cluster and kleptocrats in UMNO. According to the statesman, the election has been planned by the group.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Muhyiddin stated that the only way to stop the court cluster from coming back into power is not to vote for BN in the Johor election.

He said, if BN wins the election in Johor, the court cluster will demand Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve the Parliament and pave way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

According to Noh, who is also the Selangor UMNO Communications Chairman, the two leaders could be afraid with the popularity of bossku (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) who is able to attract the votes for UMNO and BN. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Rift in PH, A. Kadir predicts huge win for BN in Johor election

Cannot declare emergency to postpone Johor election – PM

If Zahid is a wizard, he should turn PAS into frogs – Puad

Johor election, the best field to reject convicted UMNO leaders

Johor election: PAS will not beg for seats – Abdul Hadi/

Dignity, not greed in competing solo – Nur Jazlan

BN mulls cooperation with PAS, but accepts grassroots’ decision to move solo

PDRM ready to increase workforce to face Johor state election