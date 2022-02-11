By Reza A Hamid

TANGKAK – The Johor state election can only be postponed if the proclamation of emergency is declared on the state. Nevertheless, the government will not take this measure to reduce the rising Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, he believed that the proclamation of emergency will not be implemented in Johor as the increment of Covid-19 cases is happening nationwide, and not merely in Johor.

“If we want to postpone it, we can only do it by declaring an emergency in Johor, but, I believe that it will not happen.

“Earlier in Melaka, there were also cases and I mentioned earlier that we need to live with Covid-19, which is regarded as endemic, such as other diseases like flu, dengue and such.

“We need to continue living but we need to control the standard operating procedures (SOP) and such,” he said during a news conference after a Barisan Nasional (BN) event at the Ledang Parliament in Tangkak.

Also present at the event were the Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad, Ledang UMNO Division Chief Datuk Ir. Hamim Samuri, Deputy President of MCA Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and the Vice-President of MIC Datuk M Asojan.

The Prime Minister said the above when asked to comment on the statement given by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidency Council yesterday, who urged the government to postpone the Johor state election or to allow other parties to campaign openly.

The PH Presidency Council said that the measure should be implemented to ensure that no one would use the Covid-19 cases issue as a political tool.

Elaborating further, Ismail Sabri said that he believed that the proclamation of emergency could not be accepted by the people in the country as it would affect their economy.

“We also cannot do it in Johor and not other states. I have said earlier that we will not block the movement of the people on interstate travel, inter-district travel and such.

“So, there is no reason for us to proclaim an emergency in Johor. The cases encompass the whole country. I think that the people cannot accept this,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

