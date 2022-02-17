By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 infection among newborn babies and children has increased up to 160 percent, said the Miniter of Health.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said, 6,524 cases of infection were recorded among children during the fifth week of epidemiology week and it increased to 16,959 cases in the sixth epidemiology week this year.

The increment is very alarming and concerning.

“For the period between January until today, three deaths were recorded among the zero age group (baby) until 11 years-old,” he said during a news conference today.

He said, the increment of the infection rate among children can be overcame by the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids).

“It is true. There is no vaccine for newborn babies until the age of four and the situation is the same throughout the world.

“However, for children aged between five to 11 years-old, the government has prepared the vaccine. Thus, we truly encourage them, especially the parents to bring their children for the immunization shots,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the deterioration of health among adult Covid-19 patients to Category 3 to 5 is very small.

Based on the data in January, only 1.2 percent of the patients deteriorated from category 1 and 2 to category 3.

Meanwhile, only 0.6 percent of the patients deteriorated from category 1 and 2 to category 4 and 5.

“We will continue to update this data in February to provide a more thorough explanation to the people,” said Khairy.

At the same time, Khairy said that 77.5 percent of the positive cases in category 3, 4 and 5 recorded yesterday were among unvaccinated people, or those who have not received their booster dose.

“To ensure that we can reduce the cases in category 3, 4 and 5, we urged those who have not been vaccinated to do it soon.

“The booster dose is not a guarantee that we will not be infected by Covid-19, but, based on this data, it showed that the booster dose can help us prevent serious symptoms of Covid-19,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Malays believe in Illuminati more than science facts – KJ

Despite accusation of injecting my son with air, many parents are confident with vaccine – KJ

Parents practise the wait and see approach for PICKids – KJ

Kurang 50% masyarakat Melayu terima dos penggalak, 80% Cina – KJ