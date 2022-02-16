By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – Most of the parents are not tricked by the antivaxxers who distributed video as if the son of Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar was not injected with the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Khairy, the slander against him for injecting his son with air did not give any impact to the parents who want to protect their children from the Covid-19 virus.

He said, many parents have allowed their children between 5-11 years-old to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

Therefore the Minister of Health advised the antivaxxers not to harass the parents who wish to administer their children with the vaccine.

Liputan dan pendaftaran #PICKids semakin meningkat. Alhamdulillah ibu bapa mahu memberi perlindungan kepada anak. Walaupun ada yang sebar fitnah anak saya dicucuk angin, semakin ramai ibu bapa yakin dengan vaksin. Jangan kacau orang lain yang nak vaksinkan anak mereka. pic.twitter.com/7D1OYPDb4y — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) February 16, 2022

“Coverage and registration of #PICKids is increasing. Praise Allah, parents want to provide protection for their children.

“Although some spread slanders that my son was injected with air, more parents are getting confident with the vaccine.

“Do not harass those who want to vaccinate their children,” Khairy Tweeted.

His youngest son, Raif, 6, was administered with the Covid-19 vaccine two days ago.

Khairy shared the vaccination process at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) vaccination centre (PPV) in his social media.

Nevertheless, some irresponsible quarters shared Raif’s vaccination video and claimed that the healthcare worker had taken out the vaccine before injecting Khairy’s son.

According to CovidNow, 246,867 children aged between 5-11 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. -MalaysiaGazette

