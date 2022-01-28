KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has received 624,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 – 12 years-old. The country will be administrating the vaccine for the children beginning February 2022 through the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids).

The Raya Air TH383 landed at 7.15 am this morning at the Raya Complex in Subang Airport.

The journey of the vaccine from Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Belgium was managed by the pharmaceutical company and DHL.

The vaccine was transported from Puurs, Belgium and had a transit at the Germany airport, Leipzig Halle Airport, before it departed to Singapore for the distribution in Malaysia.

“72 cartons of Softbox Vaccine will be sent to 52 Ultra Low Temperature Freezer (ULTF) Vaccine Storage Centres at 12 states in Pahang, Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, the vaccine will be sent to the northern states in Kedah, Perlis and Perak via the Penang International Airport.

The vaccine will be shifted from the ULTF area of the cargo plane to DHL Express trucks at Transmile Cargo area of the Subang Raya Complex.

After the transfer, the trucks from the logistic company will be escorted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to the vaccine storage locations as a security measure.

The Covid-19 vaccine will be sent to 16 Vaccine Storage Centres (VSC) nationwide.

It will also be flown to Sabah and Sarawak from Subang according to schedule.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children will be kick-started in the Klang Valley via the hospitals for children with medical conditions, meanwhile, the vaccination for children with no health complication will be administered by the Integrated Vaccination Centres (PPV).

MOH also invited parents and guardians with children between 5 to 12 years-old may make an appointment through the Appointment System via the MySejahtera application. They may also choose the location and time of vaccination suitable for their children.

As of today, 484,639 children between 5 to 12 years-old have registered for the vaccine via the MySejahtera app.

The appointment system will be extended to the other states soon. -MalaysiaGazette

