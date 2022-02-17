By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – It is a huge challenge for the Ministry of Health (MOH) when the Malays trust Illuminati more than science facts on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that the confidence caused a high refusal rate for the booster dose and the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) among the Malays.

This situation drove MOH to conduct briefing sessions and had to answer every single question that went viral among the Malay community.

“We are not looking at the recipients of booster dose from the angle of race, but we see that the figures are too obvious in the form of receiving booster dose. A certain race is very high while the other race is rather low.

“Thus, I think, if we don’t consider the information, MOH will not be able to conduct an effective intervention,” he said while defending his statement earlier on less than 50 percent of the Malays have received booster dose compared to the Chinese who are at 80 percent.

Khairy did not reject that those who refused to be vaccinated had somehow successfully spread fake news and influenced the public to fear vaccine, including to receive the booster dose.

“We are in a situation where those unrelated people, they don’t accept the vaccine are not only dissatisfied and reject the vaccine on themselves, but, they are starting to spread fake news to frighten other people so that they don’t take the booster dose and stop their children from taking the vaccine,” he said.

Therefore, Khairy said that the medical professionals need to speak to the media more frequently to explain and spread awareness on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine.

Currently, 58 percent of the adults in the country have received their booster dose.

Khairy is targeting 70 percent of the adults in Malaysia to receive the booster dose. -MalaysiaGazette

