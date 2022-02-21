By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) said that the party may contest for more than six seats, as decided in the negotiation between DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) earlier.

Its President, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that MUDA is eyeing on seats that were not won by any Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“It would be better for us to announce the number of seats when the time is right.

“It will be announced soon. We have four candidates now and we will focus on these four candidates first. We will announce the other candidates soon,” he said after introducing three candidates from MUDA for the Tenang, Bukit Kepong and Bukit Permai seats today.

However, the Member of Parliament of Muar refused to provide details on the number of seats that the party would contest for.

For the record, the Tenang, Bukit Kepong and Bukit Permai seats were obtained after the negotiation with DAP and Amanah, besides Parit Raja, Machap and Puteri Wangsa.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said that MUDA had stated its commitment not to contest in the seats that were won by PH in GE14. On the contrary, it would focus on the seats won by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“The commitment of MUDA is not to contest in the seats of DAP, Amanah or PKR.

“We want to focus on the seats won by UMNO, BN or Bersatu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said that MUDA will be using its own logo to contest in the Johor state election. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Rift in PH, A. Kadir predicts huge win for BN in Johor election

DAP trying to attract MUDA

Cannot declare emergency to postpone Johor election – PM

If Zahid is a wizard, he should turn PAS into frogs – Puad

Johor election, the best field to reject convicted UMNO leaders

Johor election: PAS will not beg for seats – Abdul Hadi

Dignity, not greed in competing solo – Nur Jazlan

BN mulls cooperation with PAS, but accepts grassroots’ decision to move solo

PDRM ready to increase workforce to face Johor state election