By Nizam Zain

PUTRAJAYA – The Chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has no intention to stop Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to perform the sumpah laknat oath to deny that he asked for Muhyiddin’s help over his corruption trial.

He said, it did not matter how many times the UMNO President wanted to perform the oath as he would not be affected by it. According to Muhyiddin, what he shared was true and he did not lie to the people.

“That is his rights. He wants to take oath or not. I said the truth. We cannot lie to the people. If he wants to perform the oath, as many as he wants, just do it. It is up to him,” he said during a news conference today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin chaired the National Recovery Council (MPN) meeting at the Ministry of Finance today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid stated his readiness to perform the sumpah laknat to deny Muhyiddin’s allegation that he requested for Muhyiddin’s help to be released from his court cases.

During a political talk in Tangkak, Johor on 17 February, Muhyiddin alleged that Ahmad Zahid visited him after he was appointed as the eighth Prime Minister along with a stack of files.

Muhyiddin also refused to entertain Ahmad Zahid’s request who asked him to perform the oath to prove the base to his allegations.

“I will not take any oath as I did not lie. Sometimes, it is bitter to swallow the truth,” he said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Pagoh also emphasised that his revelations were not made as an issue in conjunction with the Johor state election.

“That was my right, a truth, not something fabricated, not made up for the election or politics. No.

“In whatever situation, I will state the truth and I hope that the people will understand what I am trying to explain here,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

ZAHID SEDIA SUMPAH LAKNAT, NAFI BAWA FAIL KES MAHKAMAH JUMPA MUHYIDDIN