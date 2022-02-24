KUALA LUMPUR – Nooryana Najwa Najib confessed that she met Roger Ng and Tim Leissner to learn more about the Goldman Sachs demanding analyst programme.

The daughter to former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said that having the exposure to the holy trinity of consulting, investment banking and Private Equity was a dream career path for many of her peers.

“Any college senior will attest that you need to do your groundwork and network with industry professionals in order to land a competitive job that matches your interests,” she said in a Facebook post.

Nooryana graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Politics and Foreign Policy from Georgetown University, Washington and so she wanted to find a role that marries finance and government policy.

However, she was also told that Goldman Sachs was doing business with the government of Malaysia, thus, it could be a conflict of interest.

Leissner then, introduced her to the fundraising group at TPG, a global Private Equity firm.

This firm, according to Nooryana, was raising investment funds from strategic institutional investors (most notably pension funds and sovereign wealth funds), thus, her policy background would come in handy.

“I interviewed for an intern analyst position at the TPG London office. Yes, an intern. This meant you’re at the bottom of the food chain.

“Besides your core job scope you’re also responsible for the spadework. You’re the PowerPoint girl, the photocopying girl, the coffee girl and the delivery girl just to name a few.

“It is worth noting that TPG adheres to strict compliance processes. We had an internal ruling that given my father’s government position, I would not be allowed to participate and/or work on any Malaysian investor accounts,” said Nooryana.

After about 11 months later, she was promoted to a full-time analyst following an internal performance review and transferred to the TPG Hong Kong office where she spent 1.5 years working on the TPG Asia fundraising efforts.

“I subsequently left TPG in June 2015 to focus on my business and graduate school applications,” she said.

Leissner testified that the meeting with Najib and the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein in 2009 led to an agenda. He alleged, as a return to the lucrative business, Najib’s daughter would be offered a job opportunity at the American multinational investment bank.

Leissner is the star witness of the trial involving former Goldman Sachs executive, Roger Ng, which is taking place at the Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York. -MalaysiaGazette

