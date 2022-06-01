By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak hoped that the four UMNO top leaders will help Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob make the right decision on the date for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Najib said that the risk is excessively high if one makes the wrong decision in determining the GE15 date.

Besides Ismail Sabri, who is also the Vice-President of UMNO, four other party leaders namely, the President of UMNO Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and two Vice-Presidents Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin have been given the mandate to discuss about the date for GE15.

“We need to study about inflation. I am not an expert in economy but I know that inflation has a cycle. It’s not two or three months but it could be two years.

“We will try. We have decided for the top five; Zahid, Mohamad Hasan and the Vice-Presidents to discuss. Make sure we help PM to make the right choice. The right decision.

“Because, the stakes are too high. This is not about Najib, or Zahid, or Ismail Sabri. This is about the future of BN and our country,” Najib said during the BN Convention in conjunction with the party’s 48th anniversary.

In his speech, the BN Advisory Board Chairman said that the best time to have GE15 is now because the opponents are not prepared for it.

“Today, the oppositions are in a messy state. Only 12 percent of the people in PKR voted.

“Pejuang has been rejected. Bersatu only left two seats in Johor. PAS has dropped too, DAP was also rejected. It means that the opposition is in disarray.

“BN, God willing, is getting stronger. Although we have problems but we are stronger. More united,” he said.

Najib also confessed that he should have decided to hold the GE14 after the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and BN could have won.

However, based on certain demands, he postponed the GE14 date and saw BN lost the election.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri told Nikkei that it is unsuitable to hold GE15 now as the country is facing various issues, such as the rising cost of living and high inflation rate. -MalaysiaGazette

