KUALA LUMPUR – The high inflation rate, rising cost-of-living and price increment of goods may impede the early General Election.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he is still waiting for the right time to dissolve the Parliament.

. “We are now facing a period of increasing inflation with high prices… do you think this is the right time?” he answered during a special interview with Nikkei Asia in Tokyo today.

He said, the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to push up prices of fuel and essential imported food items.

According to Ismail Sabri, the dissolution of the Parliament cannot be delayed further than the timeline set in the constitution by August 2023. However, it will depend on the current situation if it can be conducted earlier.

“God willing, I’ll make the move at the right time,” he added.

At the same time, he emphasised that he is a ‘party person’ and he would have to adhere to the decision of UMNO as well as the cabinet. Under the constitution, the cabinet must approve a decision to advise the king to dissolve parliament.

During the recent UMNO General Assembly, the party demanded for the government and Ismail Sabri to expedite the 15th General Election (GE15). -MalaysiaGazette

