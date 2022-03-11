JOHOR BAHRU – The Chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his confidence that the coalition could win the 15th General Election (GE15) if it wins the Johor state election tomorrow.

He, who is also the President of UMNO said, there is a feel good factor among the people, especially among the voters now.

“In less than 24 hours, the Johor election will begin and if BN wins this state, it is a sign for the coming GE15. If we win Johor, I am confident that we will also win Malaysia.

“For that, we need to let the BN candidates win first. When the candidates from BN win, regardless if they’re from UMNO, MCA or MIC, they will bring victory to us all,” he said during a meet and greet programme at the Johor MIC operation room today.

Ahmad Zahid said, only BN can rule the state and country with the diverse multi-races, compared to the other political parties and coalitions.

He said, the supporters should not merely look at the background of the candidates, if they are Malay, Chinese or Indian. On the contrary, they should place their trust on the weighing scale logo which would bring them together.

“In this Johor election, MCA contests in 15 seats, MIC four seats, meanwhile UMNO in 37 seats but it is not about the number of seats that we contest in but how many we can win. That is more important.

“We also see that there is no sincerity and cooperation between the different races involving the other political parties. Only in BN, we can see UMNO helping MIC, MCA helping UMNO and MIC helping MCA.

“Perikatan Nasional (PN) for example, they want to become the government in Johor but they only have Malay and Chinese candidates. They don’t have Indian candidates. It means that they do not care or appreciate the Indian voters in Johor,” he said. -MalalysiaGazette

Read More:

Hasni as Johor MB if BN wins – Zahid

Ikhtiar BN Johor not merely a promise

Last minute changes of UMNO candidates will not affect much – Hasni

BN presents 70% fresh faces in Johor election

If Zahid is a wizard, he should turn PAS into frogs – Puad

Rift in PH, A. Kadir predicts huge win for BN in Johor election