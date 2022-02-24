By Ernalisa Othman

JOHOR BAHRU – Barisan Nasional (BN) presented 70 percent of fresh faces for the coming Johor state election on 12 March.

From that amount, 10 percent of the candidates are above the age of 55.

The BN Chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that 80 percent of the candidates have academic qualification.

“We have three core parties in BN, namely, UMNO, MIC and MCA. Besides that, we have wings, and all these will become the best formula for the Chairman of BN if a new mandate is given to the Johor BN.

“I hope that this blend would not forget those with experience and would give a good continuity to the state and the people,” he said after announcing the candidates from BN for the Johor state election today.

Ahmad Zahid is confident that BN would be able to drive Johor as a leading and developed state.

He said, the candidates show a great change and it would give a new hope to the people and Johor.

“Give your support so that Datuk Hasni can be appointed as the MB of Johor,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

