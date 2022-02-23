KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied the accusation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that he met and requested the latter to stop investigation on his corruption case.

Ahmad Zahid also ordered his lawyer to issue a letter of demand (LOD) to the former Prime Minister to apologise for lying.

The President of UMNO emphasised that he never asked Mahathir to do so.

According to him, he was invited by Mahathir, along with the other President of political parties to support him and form a unity government.

“It would be impossible for me to ask for my case to be dropped in front of so many people. I have never asked Tun M to do so,” Zahid rubbished Mahathir’s claims.

Besides that, Zahid said that it would be impossible for him to lobby for his case to be dropped before Mahathir became the Seventh Prime Minister as Zahid was the Deputy Prime Minister back then and there was no investigation on corruption nor any charges against him.

In a news conference today, Mahathir alleged that Zahid met him and requested for the investigation on him to be dropped.

The Chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanahair said that the meeting was held when there were rumours that Mahathir was going to be the Prime Minister.

According to him, the President of UMNO wanted investigations against him to be halted. -MalaysiaGazette

