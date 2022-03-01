By Mohammad Arif Nizam

JOHOR BAHRU – The Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has launched its Ikhtiar BN Johor manifesto in conjunction with the state election by placing priority on five main focusses.

Its Chairman, Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that the focusses are economic development, people’s wellbeing, Johor’s youth (OMJ), administration with integrity and political reformation.

He said, Johor BN has an objective of wanting to make the state prosper while carrying new political narrative that is mature and stable.

“This objective, we believe, will be supported by the five Ikhtiar Barisan Nasional.

“The main initiative as I mentioned briefly just now is a realistic one.

“We are not promising. We work for it. And with these efforts, we will continue to grow and strengthen it for the prosperity of Johor Darul Takzim,” he said.

The Johor election manifesto was launched by the Johor Election Director cum the Deputy President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Hasni said, within the next five years, BN will bring the state economy back to its former glory, which was once the highest contributor of investments in Malaysia.

According to him, the political instability and pandemic has hampered the progress and economic performance of the state.

Therefore, through Johor Berdaya Saing, Johor BN will implement nine initiatives.

All nine initiatives will spur the economic growth in Johor and they include investment facilities and district socio-economic development according to the potential and specialty of the area.

“The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They need funds and various support to continue their businesses.

“To achieve that, Johor BN, through Johor Niaga will launch three main initiatives, where one of them is RM100 million interest-free-loan from Bank Rakyat and various annual financial assistance,” he said.

The Election Commission fixed the Johor polling date on 12 March while the early voting will take place on 8 March.

2,574,835 common voters from the total 2,597,742 registered voters are eligible to vote during the state election.

From that amount, 22,531 are early voters involving 10,955 military personnel and their partner, 11,576 police officers and 376 overseas voters. – MalaysiaGazette

