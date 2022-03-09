By Ernalisa Othman

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The Chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad is the only person who will be appointed as the Menteri Besar if the party is given the mandate to rule in the coming Johor state election.

The statement thus denied the allegations of Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the Communications Chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), that BN will be appointing the Rengit state assembly candidate, Datuk Dr. Mohd. Puad Zarkashi to the post.

The President of UMNO also labelled the statement as an attempt to pit him with the UMNO state leadership.

“A Communications Chief of a party without future said that I support the Rengit state assembly candidate as the Menteri Besar. Is he dreaming?

“I announced that our poster boy, the MB candidate who had the consent of Tuanku (Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Ismail) is Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad. No one else. We walk the talk.

“I know that the power to appoint the MB is under the power of Tuanku, but, do not say that as if, I want Mohd Puad. Do not pit me against anyone,” he said during a meet and greet session with the voters of Kota Iskandar state assembly at the Iskandar Puteri Parliament Operational Room in Gelang Patah today.

Also present were the candidates for Skudai state assembly candidate Lim Soon Hai and the Kota Iskandar state assembly candidate, Pandak Ahmad.

Earlier, Wan Saiful alleged in his Facebook post that Ahmad Zahid wanted to place his own candidate, Mohd. Puad, as the Menteri Besar of Johor if BN wins the state election.

“Rumours say, among the arguments he used were, as the Supreme Council Member appointed by Zahid himself, he can bring the Johor UMNO closer to the agenda of the UMNO President compared to Hasni.

“Puad has shown undivided loyalty to Zahid and Najib, thus, this is the time to receive his reward,” he added.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said that BN stands firm with their decision of choosing Hasni as agreed earlier due to his previous performance as the Menteri Besar of Johor.

The Member of Parliament of Bagan Datuk said that Hasni had managed to do various important transformation to the Johoreans within a short span of time.

According to him, Hasni’s appointment was not decided by him alone, but it was also brought to the Supreme Council meeting and the UMNO state political bureau and it was agreed unanimously.

He added, none of the oppositions had what the BN has as they do not dare to name the candidate of their Johor Menteri Besar. -MalaysiaGazette

