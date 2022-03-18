By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was asked to focus on the administration and ensuring the stability of the country.

The President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that his Deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and him will steer the party.

“Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, take care of the country property. We will support him.

“Mohamad Hasan and I will look after the party because the government and the party must run concurrently,” Ahmad Zahid said while delivering his speech during the UMNO General Assembly (PAU) 2021 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) today.

His statement received a round applause from the representatives of UMNO, including Ismail Sabri who was on the stage as one of the Vice-Presidents of the party. -MalaysiaGazette

