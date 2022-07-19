KOTA KINABALU – The Sabah Legislative Assembly today approved a bill to increase the remuneration of the Chief Minister, state assemblymen and other members of the state administration.

The Members of the Administration and Members of the Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) (Amendment) Enactment 2022 tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was passed by a majority vote.

With the approval, the Chief Minister’s remuneration is increased from RM23,595 to RM33,033 per month; Deputy Chief Minister RM20,872.50 (RM29,221.50); Minister RM16,335 (RM22,869); Speaker RM16,335 (RM22,869); Assistant Minister RM12,705 (RM17,787); Deputy Speaker RM12,705 (RM17,787); assemblyman RM7,950 (RM11,130); and political secretary RM5,445 (RM7,623).