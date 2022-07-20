The following article is submitted to the editorial of MalaysiaGazette by reader, Ibrahim Sidek Zaharuddin Shah.

As a voter, it perturbs me deeply each time I read about politicians, especially those within UMNO itself and Bersatu who seem to be constantly harassing our Prime Minister, distracting him from focusing on his work.

Priority has been, is and will always be the rakyat, the electorate who put politicians in power in the first place.

It is time for these trouble makers, which of course, include those from the court cluster to resign and get lost.

You have lost all credibility in the eyes of the public and your money and greed has proven that you are only out for your self-interests and nothing else.

Please stop harassing Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and let him continue with his good work. He has been doing well since taking office and we, the electorate want to see that continue.

As far as I can see, the people are happy with Ismail Sabri and the last thing we need is for trouble-makers to keep harassing him.

There is still a lot to be done for the people and the nation and the Prime Minister should be left alone, with a peace of mind to focus on this.

Enough talk about agreements and the position of Deputy Prime Minister. From viral reports, it was Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who delayed the appointment of the DPM as he could not decide between Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

Muhyiddin was also in a predicament – give it to Azmin and Hamzah will walk away with his supporters to UMNO; give it to Hamzah and Azmin will walk off to PKR.

At the end of the day, these are all quests for personal interests, of no benefit at all to the rakyat.

Ismail Sabri is the best man for the job and we urge all those irresponsible quarters to let him continue his work uninterrupted.

Ibrahim Sidek Zaharuddin Shah

Pandan Indah

Kuala Lumpur

Editorial note: The views expressed are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysia Gazette.