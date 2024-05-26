LONDON – A British Royal Air Force pilot died after a Spitfire belonging to a Battle of Britain memorial fleet crashed in eastern England on Saturday, officials said.
“It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.
“The pilot’s family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
Local police said it was a single occupant aircraft and nobody else was involved.
Opposition leader Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.
RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays. – Agency