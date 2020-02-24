KUALA LUMPUR – Presiden PKR, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dan isterinya, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail meninggalkan Istana Negara kira-kira jam 3.15 petang tadi.
Kedua-dua pemimpin PKR itu menghadap Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA), Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah setelah mendapat perkenan Seri Paduka.
Terdahulu Anwar yang menaiki kereta jenis Lexus memasuki pintu masuk Istana Negara kira-kira jam 2.30 petang tadi manakala Wan Azizah pula menyusul lima minit kemudian.
Pertemuan pemimpin Pakatan Harapan (PH) itu dengan YDPA berlangsung selama 30 minit.
Antara perkara yang dipersembahkan Anwar kepada YDPA termasuk isu perkembangan politik terkini sejak semalam dan peletakan jawatan Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad sebagai Perdana Menteri pagi tadi.
Petang ini juga Mahathir juga dijangka menghadap YDPA ekoran peletakan jawatannya sebagai perdana menteri. – MalaysiaGazette
50 dalil sebab nuar berahim toleh jadi PM.
Most Malaysians wish for a fresh election. The last election was won by conspiracy, deceit and lies. The rakyat at all levels felt let down and they are suffering under PH. Hopefully, the fresh election will be a fair one the sees the formation of a stable and people orientated government and one which favours not the corporate capitalists. In a democratic country, the people come first not the leaders. Leaders can come and go, but people will be there to stay. A good government will listen to the grievances of the people and help them by all possible means. In a country like Malaysia which used to be a role-model country, people like to live harmoniously without any racism, dispute and quarrel. Malaysia also used to be the best Muslim country in the past. But under PH, it has lost all the good reputations it had before the last election. Let us pray the Agong Yang Dipertuan Agong makes a wise decision by calling for a fresh election. May God save Malaysia.