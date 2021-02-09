KUALA LUMPUR – Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will expand the LRT pink feeder bus service to 15 additional routes beginning Feb 18, following the encouraging response from customers.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the initiative was a continuation and improvement of the LRT feeder bus service pilot project, launched on Sept 3 last year the covers 10 routes including the Gombak, Taman Melati, Sri Rampai LRT Stations.

He said, 81 per cent of the 1,000 respondents said that the quality of service has improved saying that the feeder buses were easy to recognise, always on time, frequency and availability of buses.