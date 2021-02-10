Shahril Ridza Ridzuan

KUALA LUMPUR – Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has neither confirmed nor denied that he is leaving the sovereign wealth fund.

“Nothing to confirm actually. I have a contract that goes until August, so plenty of time to decide these things,” he told Bernama via a WhatsApp text on Wednesday.

According to a news report, Shahril Ridza is believed to be leaving the group.

Shahril Ridza succeeded Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar as Khazanah Nasional managing director on Aug 20, 2018.

— BERNAMA

Artikel BerkaitanLagi artikel dari penulis

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.