By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – A 100 year-old man became the oldest person who died of Covid-19 in Malaysia today.

The centenarian was from Selangor and he passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham, said that the 1,000 death had medical history of hypertension and asthma.

The man was among the 22 Covid-19 deaths recorded today. The youngest death today was a 41 year-old patient who passed away at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh who had medical history of diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Eight deaths were reported in Selangor, four in Sabah, three in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur two each in Sarawak and Perak and one case each in Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Johor. All deaths were Malaysians.

Earlier, a 130 year-old non-citizen passed away in Sabah due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health had detected 13 new clusters involving 10 workplace clusters, two clusters involving high risk groups and a community cluster.

Selangor recorded the highest cluster with 5 clusters namely, the Jalan Emas Construction Site Cluster, Section One Construction Site Cluster (18 cases), Jalan Rawang Cluster (42 cases) and Jalan Subang Cluster (28 cases).

The state also recorded one high risk group cluster named the Jalan DC Cluster with 13 cases.

Johor recorded four new clusters namely, the Jalan Perindustrian Murni Cluster (18 cases), Senai Murni Empat Cluster (18 cases), Jalan Persiaran Cyber Cluster (121 cases) and the Jalan Paya Manis Cluster (high risk group) with 39 cases.

Other clusters involved the Pulau Rusa Cluster in Terengganu (18 cases), Textile Industry Nilai Cluster (64 cases), Jalan Sultan Construction Cluster (120 cases).

Sarawak also recorded a community cluster called the Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit with 15 cases. –MalaysiaGazette