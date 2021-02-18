By Malinda Abdul Malik

SEBERANG PERAI – A woman hid her stepson in the car trunk to travel inter-district merely to shop at a supermarket in Seberang Jaya yesterday.

However, her attempt failed after the Proton Waja driven by her was detained by the police during a roadblock at Kilometre 2.4 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway.

The Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Shafee Abd Samad said that the 35 year-old woman was arrested for acting in a suspicious way before the police started to inspect her vehicle.

He said, a 14 year-old teenage boy whom she alleged is a friend of her stepson was seated in the front passenger seat.

Further inspection on her car trunk found another 14 year-old teenage boy, who is her stepson.

“Investigation found that the woman was from Butterworth heading towards a mall in Seberang Jaya to shop for clothes.

“Since only two person is allowed in a vehicle, the woman decided to hide her stepson in the car trunk from the police roadblock,” he said when contacted by MalaysiaGazette today.

According to Shafee, compound was issued on the woman, meanwhile the two teenagers were set free as they are minors.

“We advised the teenagers before releasing them. We also ordered them to turn back,” said Shafee. –MalaysiaGazette