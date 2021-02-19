By Nabilah Halim

KUALA LUMPUR – The retail price for RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by 4 sen per litre, meanwhile, the retail price of diesel will remain at RM2.15 per litre beginning tomorrow until 26 February.

With the price increment, RON95 will be retailed at RM2 per litre, RON97 will be retailed at RM2.30 per litre.

He said, the price changes is based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula of the weekly petroleum retail pricing.

The government will continue to monitor the effect of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures in ensuring the welfare of the people is protected, said the statement by the Ministry of Finance. –MalaysiaGazette